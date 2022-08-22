Viewing held for Miami-Dade officer killed in Liberty City shooting

MIAMI – The public has been invited to honor the life of Miami-Dade Police Detective Cesar Echaverry, who died in the line of duty.

A public viewing is being held Monday evening, and a public funeral on Wednesday.

Family was seen trickling in between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. for a private viewing at Vior Funeral Home in Miami.

Media members were asked to keep a respectful distance.

Several officers from Miami-Dade police and City of Miami police worked logistics for the viewing.

A public visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. Monday.

Echaverry was shot in the head in Liberty City on Aug. 15 while working with MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

He died two days later surrounded by his family.

The man known as Echy was with the department for five years, and he was engaged to be married.

Echaverry’s funeral will be Wednesday at loanDepot park in Miami at 10 a.m.

The public is welcome.