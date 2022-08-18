‘Godspeed, brother’: Miami-Dade officer dies 2 days after being shot by robbery suspect

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is mourning one of its own.

Officials confirmed Wednesday night that 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry had died.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday night after being shot by an armed robbery suspect in Miami.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Echaverry passed away after “a brief battle for his life.”

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the untimely passing of Officer Cesar "Echy" Echaverry. Surrounded by loved ones, Echy succumbed to his injuries after a brief battle for his life. pic.twitter.com/gue5oQZwug — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@AFreddyRamirez) August 17, 2022

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community,” Ramirez said in the tweet. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother.”

Echaverry was a member of MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

A large gathering of law enforcement officers was at the hospital Wednesday in a showing of support for Echaverry and his family.