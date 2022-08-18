87º

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

‘Godspeed, brother’: Miami-Dade officer dies 2 days after being shot by robbery suspect

Terrell Forney, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
Miami-Dade Police Det. Cesar Echaverry (WPLG)

MIAMI – The Miami-Dade Police Department is mourning one of its own.

Officials confirmed Wednesday night that 29-year-old Detective Cesar “Echy” Echaverry had died.

He was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital on Monday night after being shot by an armed robbery suspect in Miami.

In a tweet posted Wednesday evening, Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez said Echaverry passed away after “a brief battle for his life.”

“Officer Echaverry died in the line of duty while serving & protecting our community,” Ramirez said in the tweet. “Our law enforcement family will continue to stand beside & support the Echaverry family through this difficult time. We’ll never forget Officer Echaverry’s bravery & sacrifice. Godspeed, brother.”

Echaverry was a member of MDPD’s Robbery Intervention Detail.

A large gathering of law enforcement officers was at the hospital Wednesday in a showing of support for Echaverry and his family.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter