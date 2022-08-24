30 years later, 2 families remember frightening experience of attempting to ride out Hurricane Andrew

It’s been thirty years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall, shocking South Florida with the devastation left behind.

Two families in south Miami-Dade County rode out the storm as their homes were destroyed around them.

The Francis and Kilroy families lived just eight miles apart and decided not to evacuate, but to stay in their homes.

The Category 5 storm wiped out much of the area, leading to a long and grueling recovery.

Thirty years later, the trauma of that night has stuck with those families.