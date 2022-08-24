87º

LIVE

Local News

30 years later, 2 families remember frightening experience of attempting to ride out Hurricane Andrew

Betty Davis, Chief Certified Meteorologist

Tags: Hurricane Andrew, Hurricane Season, Miami-Dade County
It’s been thirty years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall, shocking South Florida with the devastation left behind.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – It’s been thirty years since Hurricane Andrew made landfall, shocking South Florida with the devastation left behind.

Two families in south Miami-Dade County rode out the storm as their homes were destroyed around them.

The Francis and Kilroy families lived just eight miles apart and decided not to evacuate, but to stay in their homes.

The Category 5 storm wiped out much of the area, leading to a long and grueling recovery.

Thirty years later, the trauma of that night has stuck with those families.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Betty Davis is the chief certified meteorologist for Local 10. She provides weather forecasts for South Florida Monday-Friday during the 4, 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts. 

email

facebook

twitter