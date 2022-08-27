6 sent to hospital after Tri-Rail train slams into abandoned vehicle, partially derails

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Medics took six people to the hospital after a Tri-Rail train hit an abandoned vehicle left on the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale, partially derailing the train, according to police.

Detective Ali Adamson, a Fort Lauderdale police spokesperson, said the crash happened at around 6:10 a.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest Eighth Street and 21st Terrace.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews treated two people on the scene and took six to the hospital, all of whom had minor injuries, Adamson said.

Northbound Tri-Rail service was shut down and southbound service was operating at reduced speeds as crews made track repairs.

The CSX Railroad, which owns the tracks, is investigating, police said.