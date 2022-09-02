45 Cuban migrants rescued from uninhabited island in Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Federal officials took 45 stranded Cuban migrants into custody after their boat landed on an uninhabited island in the Florida Keys Friday, a U.S. Border Patrol official said.

Chief Patrol Agent Walter N. Slosar, who heads the Border Patrol’s Miami sector, tweeted that the migrants came in on a fishing vessel, landing in the Marquesas Keys.

Officials with the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Customs & Border Protection Air and Marine Operations division assisted in the rescue, he said.

Earlier in the day, officials rescued 20 migrants from the water after their boat capsized off the coast of Islamorada. Four migrants reportedly made it to land.

On Thursday afternoon, three Cuban migrants swam to shore after officials intercepted their boat off the coast of Hollywood Beach. Roughly a dozen others were taken into custody at sea.

Ad