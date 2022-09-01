85º

Migrant boat intercepted near Hollywood Beach, 3 swim to shore, sources say

Officials intercepted a suspected migrant vessel headed toward Hollywood Beach Thursday afternoon.

Three migrants reportedly swam to shore and were detained by U.S. Border Patrol officials on land, sources said. Roughly a dozen others were intercepted at sea.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection Air and Marine Operations and U.S. Coast Guard crews were also at the scene.

Sky 10 flew over the scene as migrants were being loaded onto a U.S. Coast Guard vessel from their boat, named “Casper 2.”

At least some of the migrants are Cuban, sources confirmed.

Earlier in the day, 17 Cuban migrants were taken into custody after a landing in Islamorada, officials said.

The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted a boat with migrants on Thursday off Hollywood Beach.

