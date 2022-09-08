Miami Spice 2022 pre-selected menus cater to local gourmands on a budget

MIAMI – Local gourmands recently welcomed this year’s Miami Spice pre-selected menus — starting at $28 for a two-course lunch or brunch. The three-course dinners range from $45 to $60.

The Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau’s restaurant promotion runs through September and features some of the restaurants in the inaugural Michelin Guide Florida.

COTE Miami is without question the highlight of the season.

Michelin awarded Simon Kim’s Korean Steakhouse at the Design District a star. His location in New York had already received four consecutive Michelin stars since 2017.

During Miami Spice, COTE Miami’s executive chef David Shim will be serving a $28 lunch from Monday to Thursday and an upgrade option for $40.

The preset menu starts with an appetizer, either the Waldorf Salad with radicchio and celery, Asian pear, kabocha squash, candied hazelnuts, and parmesan cheese with honey Doenjang dressing, or the Steak Tartare with local grass-fed top-round, pear, and crispy tendon puffs.

It peaks with the entrée, either the Limited Edition Fried Chicken with organic chicken brined overnight, both white and dark meat with pickled daikon, sweet and tangy sauce, or the Optimus Prime, a thinly sliced 8oz of USDA prime rib.

The Butcher’s lunch upgrade is $12 more per person for the USDA Prime Hanger Steak, a ribeye grilled tableside that was aged for more than 45 days.

The final note is the Vanilla Soft Serve with soy sauce caramel. Beverage, tax, and gratuity are not included. Reservations were available on Open Table.

The other one-Michelin star restaurant on Miami Spice this year is Azabu in South Beach, which has $45 and $60 dinner menu options every day of the week. Reservations were available on SevenRooms.

This is a developing story.