City commissioners approve zoning plan for David Beckham’s Miami Freedom Park

A major victory was scored for David Beckham and his plan to build a stadium for his MLS team, Inter Miami CF.

MIAMI – A major victory was scored for David Beckham and his plan to build a stadium for his MLS team, Inter Miami CF.

City commissioners approved a zoning plan on Tuesday night that paves the way for construction to begin on Miami Freedom Park.

The development will transform the Melreese Country Club located next to Miami International Airport into a soccer stadium, business complex and more.

Earlier this year commissioners approved a no-bid, 99-year lease on the public land to be used for Major League Soccer.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez thanked commissioners in a post on social media.

I want to thank my commission for their continued support of the best sports deals in 🇺🇸 bringing a Multi-Billion Dollar win for Miami residents using zero taxpayer dollars. A new park, an @MLS stadium, & thousands of new jobs coming soon…



The Future of Fútbol is in Miami⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ArgYF4HCL8 — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) September 13, 2022

Beckham and billionaire co-owner Jorge Mas are footing the bill for Miami Freedom Park, paying property taxes and $4.3 million in annual rent while also cleaning the land and building the complex.