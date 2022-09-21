Galleria Fort Lauderdale Presents: “Eat Your Heart Out”

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It’s deemed Fort Lauderdale’s favorite food and “fun” raiser. The 9th annual “Eat Your Heart Out” event promises delectable gourmet food creations, live entertainment and the satisfaction of giving to a worthy cause.

The social occasion benefits the Heart Gallery of Broward County, a nonprofit dedicated to finding loving homes for children in foster care. It all happens Thursday, October 13, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., at the Galleria Fort Lauderdale. Local 10 morning co-anchor Eric Yutzy will serve as the evening’s host.

“We are thrilled to return to Galleria Fort Lauderdale to showcase our region’s top restaurants that are committed to helping children in need find loving homes,” said Dr. Mary Kinirons, executive director of Heart Gallery of Broward County. “This year’s Child Advocate honoree, City Furniture, is rooted in South Florida philanthropy and has been championing home and family for more than 20 years. We’re delighted to share their growth and accomplishments.”

Attendees will have the opportunity to savor dishes from a growing list of restaurants, including Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, The Capital Grille, Tulio’s Tacos & Tequila Bar and Season’s 52. Cocktails will be served and a variety of raffle prizes will be awarded, including a three-night Lago Mar suite stay with breakfast for two each morning and dinner plus additional gifts, two annual Water Taxi passes and three roundtrip airfares for two to anywhere Spirit Airlines flies.

Tickets are $150 per person and include complimentary valet parking. Raffle tickets are $50 each.

To purchase tickets, visit www.heartgalleryofbroward.org/get-involved/eat-your-heart-out.

For more information on the Heart Gallery of Broward County, visit heartgalleryofbroward.org.