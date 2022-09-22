Man injured in shooting in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A man was injured Thursday morning in a shooting that occurred in Pompano Beach, authorities confirmed.

The shooting was reported around 3:30 a.m. near the 3100 block of Northeast 11th Terrace.

According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrived at the scene to find a male who had been shot.

Paramedics transported the victim to a local hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with BSO’s Violent Crimes and Crime Scene Units are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.