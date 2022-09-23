BSO seeks man accused of placing phone under woman’s dress at Walmart

Detectives with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are seeking a man they say placed a phone under a woman’s dress at the North Lauderdale Walmart, the agency said Friday.

The crime happened just after 6:45 p.m. on Sept. 9 in the cosmetic aisle of the Walmart, located at 7900 W. McNab Road, BSO spokesperson Gerdy St. Louis said.

“Surveillance video of the incident shows the female victim dressed in a floral dress browsing through the cosmetic aisle of a store,” St. Louis said. “A man wearing a teal baseball cap and dark-colored clothes is then seen walking toward the victim before bending down and extending his arm under the woman’s dress. In the subject’s hand is a cellphone, which detectives believe he used to videotape and/or take pictures of the victim’s undergarments without her permission or knowledge.”

Deputies identified the suspect as 30-year-old Ciano Brown.

Brown is already banned for life from Aventura Mall after a Feb. 2021 voyeurism incident there. The Miami man was inside the Guess store at the Aventura Mall taking pictures of a sales associate’s underwear, police said.

Man banned from Aventura Mall for life for being a Peeping Tom

According to an arrest report obtained by Local 10 News at the time, Brown was caught by the victim, who was the store manager, placing his cell phone below her skirt and taking pictures.

Anyone with information on Brown or his whereabouts is asked to call BSO Detective Nezar Hamze at 954-722-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.