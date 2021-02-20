Peeping Tom arrested, banned from Aventura Mall for life

AVENTURA, Fla. – A 29-year-old man is in custody and has also been banned from entering a South Florida mall for life after his voyeurism was caught on surveillance video, according to police.

Rory Ciano Brown of Miami was inside the Guess store at the Aventura Mall taking pictures of a sales associate’s underwear, police said. According to the arrest report, Brown was caught by the victim, who is the store manager, placing his cell phone below her skirt and taking pictures of her underwear and of her body.

Review of surveillance video showed that Brown had taken photos before being caught of the same victim in the same part of the store.

The arrest report stated that Brown fled the scene. He was arrested not far from the mall location on West Country Club Drive. When he was questioned about the surveillance video, he admitted that he was in the surveillance, but that he was taking picture of items that were on store shelves.

Brown faces charges of video voyeurism.