Paramedic, nurse face charges over ‘troubling’ narcotics theft in Florida Keys

Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski was arrested earlier this month over a narcotics theft in Monroe County.

MIAMI – As detectives continued to investigate the theft of narcotics from the Monroe County Fire Rescue Trauma Star helicopter program, a nurse and a paramedic faced charges, deputies announced Friday.

Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay referred to the case of the stolen morphine and Versed, a benzodiazepine, as “troubling” in a statement.

Damian Roberto Suarez, 44, was recently arrested over his alleged conduct during an investigation, deputies said Friday. (MCSO)

Detectives accused Chief Flight Nurse Lynda Rusinowski, 56, of theft and Firefighter Paramedic Damian Roberto Suarez, 44, of lying and deleting pictures and text messages from his phone that could have been used as evidence.

Suarez is facing charges of tampering with evidence and official misconduct. Rusinowski is facing two counts of grand theft of a controlled substance, two counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, and two counts of official misconduct.