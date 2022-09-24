Parents, teachers want transparency at Broward school after student threatens murder

Parents were not notified of a threat after a Broward County Public Schools student attacked his classmate and threatened to commit murder.

DAVIE, Fla. – Renee Levine was among the parents who were outraged to learn that Broward County Public Schools staff had failed to inform her of a recent threat at her child’s school in Davie.

Administrators, teachers, and students at Indian Ridge Middle School were concerned about a student who allegedly threatened to get his father’s firearm to commit murder.

Sources said the student was in seventh grade and had been suspended for a day after attacking a classmate and threatening to kill him.

“They haven’t been transparent enough,” Levine said adding, “In this day and age, there are a lot of dangerous things happening and I think we deserve to know if there’s a dangerous kid in school. It’s not normal to threaten to kill somebody.”

A spokesperson for BCPS reported there was a behavioral threat assessment conducted after the threat and also released this statement:

“There was an incident this week involving a student who was threatened and attacked by another student. school staff and the school resource officer (Davie Police Department) responded immediately and intervened.”

Also adding, “The district and school take all matters involving student safety seriously. and they have been in communications with the parents or guardians of both students.”

In June, an eighth-grade student, who was the son of a staff member at the school, wrote a kill list, and parents also complained about a lack of transparency on how BCPS had dealt with the incident.