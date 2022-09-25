4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade

Two trains collide on Saturday night near Miami International Airport, police said. Photo by Photojournalist Bert Ortiz/Local 10 News

MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.

Two trains collided on Saturday night in Miami-Dade County. (Bert Ortiz/Local 10 News)

According to Victor Garcia, a spokesman for Tri-Rail, there was a diesel fuel spill when two CSX freight trains collided. A representative for CSX said the fuel spilled from the derailed locomotives and the company was “working closely” with first responders.

According to Officer Luis Sierra, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the four injured required hospitalization for minor injuries. Police officers closed the eastbound lanes of Perimeter Road from Northwest 57 to 15 avenues.

Miami-Dade police officers close streets near Miami International Airport on Saturday night after two trains collided. (Bert Ortiz/Local 10 News)

This is a developing story.

