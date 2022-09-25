4 injured after 2 trains collide in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Four people, including two train crew members, were injured when two cargo trains collided on Saturday night near Miami International Airport.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue dispatched more than 25 units — including one to deal with hazardous materials — shortly before 7 p.m. to the area of Northwest 15 Street and South Perimeter Road.
According to Victor Garcia, a spokesman for Tri-Rail, there was a diesel fuel spill when two CSX freight trains collided. A representative for CSX said the fuel spilled from the derailed locomotives and the company was “working closely” with first responders.
According to Officer Luis Sierra, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, the four injured required hospitalization for minor injuries. Police officers closed the eastbound lanes of Perimeter Road from Northwest 57 to 15 avenues.
This is a developing story.
MDFR dispatch record
Location
Related social media
#TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a cargo train crash, the eastbound lanes on Perimeter Road from NW 57th Avenue to NW 15th Street are currently closed. Please seek alternate routes. pic.twitter.com/bWORk3Vp3T— Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) September 25, 2022