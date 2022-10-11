Student accused of bringing gun to elementary school in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – Parents are demanding answers after a gun scare Monday at Amelia Earhart Elementary School in Hialeah.

Parents told Local 10 News it was a fourth grader who brought the gun on campus.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools released a statement Tuesday that read,

“Miami-Dade County Public Schools prioritizes the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff. Yesterday, administrators at Amelia Earhart Elementary School received an anonymous tip that a student was in possession of a weapon on school grounds.

“Miami-Dade Schools Police immediately launched an investigation into the claim and the student was apprehended and will face criminal charges. As always, we continue to reinforce the importance of reporting suspicious activity through our See Something, Say Something initiative.”

Parents say the student is around 9 years old and that they heard he made threats to shoot a teacher and another student.

School officials, however, said no threats were made and that several factors were taken into account, including the child’s age and that the parents were issued a “promise to appear.”

No injuries were reported.