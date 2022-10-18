Victims identified in deadly Miramar plane crash

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police identified the two men who died when their plane crashed into a Miramar backyard Monday morning.

Miramar police spokesperson Tania Rues said Tuesday afternoon that Anthony Rolland Yen, 34 and Jordan Travis Hall, 32, died when the single-engine Aventura II plane crashed in a neighborhood just south of North Perry Airport at around 11:45 a.m.

Yen was last known to have lived in the Orlando area while Hall was last known to have lived in West Park.

Police didn’t specify who was piloting the aircraft at the time. No one on the ground was hurt.

Airport personnel reported that the plane had been undergoing maintenance and had departed on a test flight shortly before it crashed.

Investigators believe the plane, classified as an experimental aircraft, was leaking fuel before it went down.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Shortly before police identified the victims Tuesday, crews were at the scene removing the plane from the house.

Manyerenis Moreno and her 2-year-old son Tyler Flores were inside the home at the time. Moreno was back at the scene Tuesday.

“We still don’t know when we’re gonna have our house back,” she said.

Moreno said the crash still leaves her “speechless.”

“I’m alive and my baby is alive but we could’ve died,” Moreno said.