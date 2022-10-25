Miami police release video of suspected I-95 killer

Miami police have released video of a dirt bike rider suspected of shooting and killing a motorcyclist on Interstate 95 Sunday night.

The victim, 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street just before 7:30 p.m. when he was shot several times, police said

Miami Fire Rescue crews took Garcia to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

Police released video footage showing the suspected shooter, whom police haven’t identified, riding what they believed to be an orange and white KTM dirt bike.

Officials said surveillance footage shows the suspect fleeing southbound on I-95 following the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD homicide detectives at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.