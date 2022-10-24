Police ID man killed in I-95 shooting as search continues for suspect

A motorcyclist died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, police said.

MIAMI – Miami police continued their search for a suspect or suspects involved in the shooting death of a motorcyclist along Interstate 95 Sunday night.

Police said the man, later identified as 22-year-old Oscar Garcia, was riding southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers initially responded to the area around 7:30 p.m.

Miami Fire Rescue crews took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries.

“We cannot confirm if this was an act of road rage or if the parties involved knew each other,” Officer Kiara Delva, a Miami Police Department spokesperson said. “That’s still part of the active ongoing investigation.”

They’re asking anyone with information to come forward.

“There is no doubt there is someone out there who has information, so please help us so we can solve this case and bring closure to the victim’s family,” Delva said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.