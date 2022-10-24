Police: Motorcyclist dies after shooting on I-95

MIAMI, Fla. – A motorcyclist has died after being shot multiple times early Sunday evening along a busy stretch of I-95, according to Miami-Dade Police.

According to police, the man was driving southbound on I-95 near Northwest 79th Street when he was shot several times.

Florida Highway Patrol responded to reports of a shooting in the area around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived, FHP found the motorcyclist suffering from several gunshot wounds. City of Miami Fire Rescue transported the man, whose age and identity has not yet been disclosed, to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center, where he died from his injuries, according to Miami-Dade Police.

At this time, City of Miami Police Homicide Bureau is leading the investigation. Details have not been confirmed about the incident.

