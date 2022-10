A group of people and pets perform their “Beetlejuice” spoof Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West, Fla. The competition was a highlight of the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration, themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos,” that continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. The 2022 festival is the first with a full slate of events since before the coronavirus pandemic.

KEY WEST, Fla. – Key West’s Fantasy Fest includes celebrations for dog lovers.

Grace Epperly, right, and her daughter Hope, are costumed as “minions” Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West, Fla. The competition for pets and people was a highlight of the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. The 2022 festival is the first with a full slate of events since before the coronavirus pandemic. ((Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO))

The 2022 festival’s theme is Cult Classics and Cartoon Chaos and the pet masquerade was on Wednesday night.

A Habanese dog, sports sunglasses and a tutu Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, during the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West, Fla. The competition was a highlight of the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. The 2022 festival is themed “Cult Classics & Cartoon Chaos.” ((Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO))

Fantasy Fest Parade is from Saturday night to Sunday morning in Key West’s historic downtown.

An Italian greyhound owned by Tracey Slecton, is costumed as Prince Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, just prior to the Fantasy Fest Pet Masquerade in Key West, Fla. The competition for pets and people was a highlight of the island city's 10-day Fantasy Fest costuming and masking celebration that continues through Sunday, Oct. 30. The 2022 festival is the first with a full slate of events since before the coronavirus pandemic. (Rob O'Neal/Florida Keys News Bureau/HO)