Police: Ex-Miami-Dade Schools cop shot Miami-Dade police officer in Hialeah

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Miami-Dade police officer has been shot while off duty in Hialeah, authorities confirmed Friday morning.

The shooting occurred in the 1200 block of West 79th Street.

Miami-Dade police Detective Luis Sierra confirmed that the officer was off duty at the time, and the shooting was a “domestic-related incident.”

Sierra said the officer, whose identity has not yet been released, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Hialeah police later confirmed that the shooter was a former Miami-Dade Schools police officer, who is now in custody.

No other details were immediately released.

