Miami hosts Veterans Day ceremony, parade

MIAMI – A Veterans Day salute and parade was held Friday morning in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood, celebrating the community’s great veterans.

“It’s important that we come by and honor past people that served,” one veteran said. “I was an airborne soldier out of Fort Bragg.”

Local leaders and veterans, along with people of the community, gathered to honor all those who have served.

“American Legion Post 182′s Veterans Parade every year has been something very close to my heart,” Miami Commissioner and Grand Marshall Ken Russell said.

“I’m expressing all my gratitude and all my family’s gratitude for their service,” Commissioner Manolo Reyes added.

It started with a ceremony in the Charlotte Jane Memorial Park cemetery followed by a parade with music, dancing and marching.

Some veterans who showed up Friday haven’t worn their uniform in a long time, but waited for Friday to show their accolades.

It’s a tradition that’s been around for years and will continue to grow moving forward.

“The significance is to keep it alive and keep the community involved in what we do,” one veteran said.