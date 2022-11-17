Day of giving: Joshua’s Heart started with a boy’s dream to help others

Joshua Williams started a foundation when he was five years old and now that he is 21 years old his dream with Joshua's Heart continues.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – The Joshua’s Heart Foundation is grounded on generational giving.

Joshua Williams, 21, was only four years old when he co-founded the nonprofit organization in Miami-Dade County. His grandmother saw how eager he was to help others when she gave him $20 and he gave the bill to a man who said he needed money to eat.

Williams, a college student in New York, was just a Ransom Everglades School student when The White House recognized him for “working to stomp out worldwide hunger one community at a time.” His mother, his grandmother, and a team of volunteers have stood behind him every step of the way.

To date, Williams said the foundation has distributed over 5.5 million pounds of food. Every week, volunteers pack the food in boxes at the foundation’s warehouse in North Miami Beach.

The foundation’s volunteers will be collecting donations at six Publix Supermarkets on Nov. 18 in Broward and Miami-Dade counties.