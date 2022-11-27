Police escort NFL star Odell Beckham Jr. off airplane at Miami International Airport

Odell Beckham Jr. of the Los Angeles Rams looks on from the bench area in the fourth quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

MIAMI – Popular NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. was escorted off a plane at Miami International Airport by police officers on Sunday morning.

According to authorities, Miami-Dade police officers were dispatched to a medical emergency aboard an American Airlines flight bound for Los Angeles at approximately 9:30 a.m.

The flight crew told officers they were concerned for Beckham’s safety after they attempted to wake him in order for him to fasten his seat belt, police said.

Flight crew members asked Beckham several times to leave the plane, police said, but he refused and as a result the aircraft was deplaned.

Authorities said after that, Beckham exited the plane without incident.

He was then escorted by officers to a non-secure area of the terminal, where Beckham made other travel arrangements, police said.

Beckham sent out several tweets Sunday morning, seemingly referencing the incident on the plane.

Never in my life have I experienced what just happened to me… I’ve seen it alll.. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Never. In. My . Life — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

I COULD NEVER MAKE THIS UP. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

😂 comedy hr. — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) November 27, 2022

Local 10 News reached out to American Airlines, which responded with the following statement:

“American Airlines flight 1228, with service from Miami (MIA) to Los Angeles (LAX), returned to the gate before takeoff due to a customer failing to follow crew member instructions and refusing to fasten their seatbelt. The customer was removed and the flight re-departed at 10:54 a.m. local time.”

Beckham has not played in the NFL since last season’s Super Bowl, where he suffered a torn ACL during the second quarter while playing for the eventual champion Los Angeles Rams.

He has been nearing a return from the injury and is considering signing with several teams, including the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

Beckham was not detained or charged by police, and officers did not indicate any investigation was being conducted into the incident on the airplane.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this story.