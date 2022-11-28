2 people injured in shooting on I-95 in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Two people were injured Sunday night during a shooting on Interstate 95 in Fort Lauderdale, authorities confirmed.

Video taken from the scene shows a dark-colored Nissan that investigators were focusing their attention on and taking photos of. Several bullet holes could be seen on the side of the car.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the scene, along with Fort Lauderdale police and deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

Troopers say they responded to reports of a shooting along the southbound lanes of I-95, just south of Davie Boulevard near Marina Mile and found two people -- a man and woman in their 30s -- who had been shot by someone who fired at them from another car.

Both victims were taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition.

A Local 10 News crew that arrived at the scene after the shooting didn’t see any another cars stopped on the highway, so it’s likely that the shooter fled the scene.

Authorities have not confirmed whether the shooting was an act of road rage, or what the motive may have been.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle has also not been released at this time.