Man dead, woman wounded in North Bay Village domestic shooting

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A man is dead and a woman was hospitalized after a shooting in North Bay Village Monday morning, in what officials are calling a “tragic domestic-related incident.”

According to a tweet posted by the city of North Bay Village, just before 8 a.m., police responded to a shots fired call at a unit in an apartment building at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island.

Officers found the victims and took a male into custody after arriving at the scene, the city said.

A child was inside the home at the time and was unharmed, according to the city.

The Miami-Dade Police Department has now taken over the investigation. Officials planned to provide an update at the scene sometime before 11 a.m.