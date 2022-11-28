Reward of up to $5,000 offered for information about woman’s murder

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the fatal shooting of a woman last week in Fort Lauderdale.

Dawn Unruh was killed in the shooting that occurred around 7:10 p.m. Friday in the area of 18 NW First Ave.

A man was also injured in the shooting and was reported to be in stable condition.

According to authorities, the shooting happened near the Broward Central bus terminal and the Brightline Fort Lauderdale station.

When Local 10 News arrived at the active scene, private armed security had shut down the McDonald’s nearby on West Broward Boulevard and it appeared the restaurant was being searched.

While no arrests have been made, Detective Ali Adamson, FLPD public information officer, said last week that “we do not believe there is any current threat to the public.”

The area is a known gathering place for the city’s homeless population. A woman Local 10 News spoke with claimed she witnessed the incident and said it started as an argument.

“I see the two guys touching and running, and the lady kept saying, ‘Get away from me because you know I got a gun,’” said Yolanda Williams.

Williams also inferred that despite the man being approached, the gun was accidentally discharged.

“The other boy said, ‘I ain’t never do nothing to you,’ and he came up on him and tried to right him, and that’s when the gun went off by mistake,” she said.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.