‘I killed my ex’s dumba-- boyfriend’: Video shows murder suspect confessing to cops

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – New video obtained by Local 10 News shows a shooting suspect confessing to killing his wife’s new boyfriend and shooting his wife in North Bay Village Monday.

Police said Jose Arinbar-Camacho, 41, of Virginia Gardens, shot the two at an apartment on 7920 East Drive because he was angry his wife “was in a new relationship with (the man) and that (he) was living with her,” a police report states.

He told police he “arrived at the victims’ apartment over two hours prior to the homicide and waited in his vehicle thinking he was going to ‘take’ the (man’s) ‘soul,’” detectives said.

In the video, Arinbar-Camacho is seen lying prone, handcuffed and speaking to North Bay Village police officers in Spanish.

The clip shows him confessing to the crime.

Officer: “Do you speak Spanish?” Suspect: “Yes.” Officer: “What did you do?” Suspect: “I killed my ex’s dumba-- boyfriend” Officer: “Where?” Suspect: “In apartment 7.” Neighbor (in background): “Oh my god.” Suspect: “...and I shot my girlfriend too.” Spanish translation

Arinbar-Camacho’s daughter, whom he shared with his wife, was in the apartment at the time of the shooting. She was unhurt.

Krystal Cruz, a neighbor, said Camacho was calm while detained by police.

“He actually threw the gun right there under my window,” she said.

It was Cruz who took the video of Camacho confessing to police.

In addition to charges of murder and attempted murder, he also faces a misdemeanor charge of child neglect.

The police report stated Camacho appeared to be on drugs and alcohol at the time of the shooting.

Miami-Dade Judge Mindy Glazer ordered Arinbar-Camacho be held without bond Tuesday.

Monday’s homicide was the first murder in North Bay Village since 2012.