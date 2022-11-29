Police: Man aimed to ‘take’ wife’s new boyfriend’s ‘soul’ in North Bay Village killing

NORTH BAY VILLAGE, Fla. – A Virginia Gardens man has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder after police said he shot his wife and fatally shot his wife’s new boyfriend in North Bay Village Monday morning.

North Bay Village police responded to reports of shots fired just before 8 a.m. at a unit in an apartment building at 7920 East Drive on Harbor Island, found the victims, whose names are not being released under Marsy’s Law, and took Jose Arinbar-Camacho into custody.

Arinbar-Camacho, 41, holding a gun with bloodied hands, told arriving officers that he “killed his wife’s boyfriend and shot his wife,” an arrest report from the Miami-Dade Police Department, which took over the investigation, states.

Arinbar-Camacho and his wife’s young daughter was inside the apartment at the time, according to police. She wasn’t physically harmed.

Officials from the Florida Department of Children and Families took the little girl into their custody.

His wife was taken to a local trauma center in critical condition. It wasn’t clear Tuesday whether she remained in critical condition.

After being taken to MDPD’s Homicide Bureau for questioning, Arinbar-Camacho told detectives he was angry his wife “was in a new relationship with (the man) and that (he) was living with her,” the report states.

Arinbar-Camacho “arrived at the victims’ apartment over two hours prior to the homicide and waited in his vehicle thinking he was going to ‘take’ the (man’s) ‘soul,’” police said he told detectives.

“(He) also advised that he purchased a tourniquet, as well as QuikClot and gauze days prior to the shooting in the event that he was injured carrying out the shooting,” detectives wrote.

The night before the shooting, Arinbar-Camacho wrote a note “providing further information about the planned incident and an apology to his own family,” which investigators found inside his house, according to the report.