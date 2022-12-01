‘I fought a shark and won’: 10-year-old remains calm after shark bite in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. – A 10-year-old Florida girl stunned everyone with her positive attitude after a shark took a bite out of her foot on Sunday afternoon.

Jasmine Carney, 10, is one brave, cool kid after surviving a shark attack in Hobe Sound Beach in Martin County.

“I fought a shark and won,” Carney said from her hospital bed.

The 10-year-old found herself in the presence of the shark while swimming in the water.

“Something grabbed me, so I’m like, ‘Don’t you touch me,’” Carney said. “It looked pretty big, and it was gray. It hurt, so I’m like, ‘Kick it. Run away.’”

“I was amazed,” said Carney’s grandma. “She came running up that beach and said ‘Nana, Nana something bit me--something bit me’ and I saw all the blood and got a lifeguard,’”

Jasmine was flown by chopper to Palm Beach Children’s Hospital, where her surgeon was equally surprised by her reaction.

“She was very positive from the get-go,” he said.

Hus described the severe injury Jasmine sustained to her right foot.

“There’s a piece missing,” he said. “Luckily for her, this was the only location that she was bitten.”

Jasmine says thinking of her 6-year-old brother, Jackson, is part of what’s helping her keep calm.

“He’s pretty curious, so I might as well stay calm because I know he wouldn’t want me to be scared because he’s the best little brother in the world,” she said.

Doctors say Jasmine should make a full recovery in one to two months.