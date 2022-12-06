18-year-old charged with attempted murder in Dadeland Mall shooting

An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder following a shooting at Dadeland Mall Monday night.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – An 18-year-old was charged with attempted murder after a shooting injured one person on Monday night at the Dadeland Mall’s parking garage in Kendall.

An argument between two groups of people preceded the shooting at about 9:30 p.m., in the parking garage that is adjacent to Macy’s, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

The person injured was shot in the leg, police said.

Four suspects fled in a car and when they crashed nearby police officers arrested two and two others vanished, police said. The search involved officers with the Miami-Dade and South Miami police departments.

Alex Antonio Bryant Jr., one of the two suspects arrested, appeared in Miami-Dade court Tuesday on charges of attempted second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

Watch the 12 p.m. report