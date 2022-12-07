Police: Fleeing mail theft suspects flip car over SW Miami-Dade train tracks, land in driveway

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A group of mail theft suspects fleeing from police flipped their car over a set of railroad tracks near the Miami Executive Airport on Wednesday morning, according to police.

Detective Argemis Colome, a spokesperson for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said preliminary information shows the suspects were reportedly stealing mail from a neighborhood and police began following them, but they sped off before crashing on Southwest 137th Avenue near 143rd Street in the Country Walk area.

Video from Sky 10 shows the overturned car in a neighborhood driveway, having crashed into a wall, and officers investigating debris on the tracks.

The speeding Dodge hit another driver at an intersection before the crash.

Colome said three suspects were being detained while police were searching for a fourth.

Police later said all suspects had been taken into custody.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, medics took two traumatically-injured patients to Jackson South Medical Center.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service is investigating the case jointly with Miami-Dade police.