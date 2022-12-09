Big Bus Toy Express picks up donations in Sunrise before heading to Coral Springs

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – By the time the Local 10′s Big Bus Toy Express arrived at the Ikea in Sunrise on Friday afternoon, the team of elves had collected more than 9,000 toys.

After a long day of spreading holiday cheer with a group of U.S. Marines and a Miami Big Bus crew from Miami-Dade to Broward counties, the bus still had one more stop.

The first pickup was at 6 a.m. in Kendall and Dunkin’ Donuts, a sponsor of the mission, gave free coffee and donuts to the early risers who showed up with a toy.

In Miami-Dade, the bus also stopped for pickups in Doral, downtown Miami, and Aventura. Once in Broward, there were stops in Pembroke Pines and Davie.

The double-decker bus was full of toys in Sunrise, so volunteers loaded the new boxes of donations into a moving truck.

The big delivery will benefit Toys for Tots, a U.S. Marine Corps Reserve program founded in 1947. The Marines hope to have enough toys at their Hialeah warehouse to benefit 345 nonprofit organizations. It’s a mission that the Local 10 community has been devoted to promoting since 2014.

STOP IN KENDALL

The first stop was from 6 to 7 a.m. at the Tropical Financial Credit Union, at 10510 SW 88 St.

The second stop was from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. at Walgreens, at 9675 NW 41 St., in Doral.

The third stop was from 9 to 10 a.m. at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, at 1300 Biscayne Blvd., in downtown Miami.

The fourth stop was from 10:30 to 11 a.m., at Walgreens, at 18665 Biscayne Blvd., in Aventura.

STOPS IN PEMBROKE PINES

The fifth stop was from 12 to 1 p.m., at the Vera Cadillac Buick GMC, at 300 South University Drive, in Pembroke Pines.

The sixth stop was from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m., at Walgreens, at 15911 Pines Blvd., in Pembroke Pines.

STOP IN DAVIE

The seventh stop was from 3 to 4 p.m., at Walgreens, at 3015 South University Drive, in Davie.

SUNRISE STOP

The eighth stop was from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., at Ikea, at 151 NW 136 Ave., in Sunrise.

