WATCH LIVE: Broward school board to discuss superintendent

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County school board members met on Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale, and they were scheduled to discuss the superintendent at about 1 p.m.

The members voted to fire Superintendent Vickie Cartwright on Nov. 14 after former member Daniel Foghanholi’s motion. She had only been on the job since February.

The new members will now get to vote on whether or not the Nov. 14 decision stands.

On Oct. 26, Torey Alston, the former chair, told Cartwright she had 90 days to prove herself. School board member Lori Alhadeff is the new chair.

Cartwright inherited issues raised on a grand jury report that prompted Gov. Ron DeSantis to disband the prior school board.

This is a developing story.

Watch the 12 p.m. report