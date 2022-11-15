Broward school board fires Superintendent Vickie Cartwright

The Broward County School Board voted five to four on Monday night to fire Superintendent Vickie L. Cartwright.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s five appointees swiftly pushed her out during the public meeting.

Daniel Foganholi brought the motion forward. Torey Alston, the chair, and members Ryan Reiter, Kevin Tynan, and Manuel Serrano voted in favor.

The four elected members — Lori Alhadeff, Debra Hixon, Sarah Leonardi, and Nora Rupert — voted in support of Cartwright.

“I will work with Dr. Cartwright and our interim general counsel to negotiate a smooth separation and transition and look forward to welcoming and working with a new Interim Superintendent as we look for a transformational leader,” Alston said in a statement.

The newly elected four school board members Rod Velez, Jeff Holness, Brenda Fam, and Allen Zeman will replace Foganholi, Reiter, Tynan, and Serrano, but they won’t be sworn in until Nov. 22.

In August, DeSantis suspended Ann Murray, Donna Korn, Laurie Rich Levinson, and Patricia Good after the release of a state grand jury report accusing them of “deceit, malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, and incompetence.”

The grand jury also recommended the removal of Florida Sen. Rosalind Osgood, but the former chair of the school board had already left and was serving in the state legislature.

The state grand jury had indicted Cartwright’s predecessor, Superintendent Robert Runcie and he was arrested for perjury last year. He pleaded not guilty and agreed to step down.

CHANGES

District 1: Velez was elected during the midterms and will be replacing Reiter, DeSantis’s appointee. Reiter replaced Murray after her suspension.

District 2: Alston, DeSantis’s appointee, replaced Good after her suspension.

District 5: Holness was elected during the midterms and will be replacing Foganholi, DeSantis’s appointee. Foganholi replaced Osgood after her resignation.

District 6: Fam was elected during the midterms and will be replacing Serrano, DeSantis’s appointee. Serrano had replaced Levinson after her suspension.

Seat 8: Zeman was elected during the midterms and will be replacing Tynan, DeSantis’s appointee. Tynan replaced Korn after her suspension.

Leonardi represents District 3. Alhadeff represents District 4. Hixon represents Seat 9. Rupert represents District 7.