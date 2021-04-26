Runcie’s arrest linked to testimony about public corruption case, prosecutors say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The members of the School Board of Broward County are preparing to meet on Tuesday to discuss Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie’s situation, as he faces a perjury charge related to a public corruption case.

Florida Department of Law Enforcement officers arrested Runcie, 59, on Wednesday. Investigators accused Runcie of lying to a state grand jury while testifying under oath on March 31 and April 1.

Runcie is facing a charge of perjury in an official proceeding. On Monday, the state responded to Runcie’s motion to dismiss the case accusing him of lying about his conversations with witnesses in Anthony Hunter’s case.

Hunter, Broward schools’ former chief information officer, was accused of bypassing the bidding process for school equipment and steering business to a generous friend. He was arrested on Jan. 12 for allegedly “rigging the process of awarding piggyback purchase contracts.” His case is pending.

Ad

According to Prosecutor Richard W. Mantei, who wrote the state’s response, Runcie contacted witnesses in Hunter’s case on March 29 to discuss “piggyback contracts” and “post-board memos.” He denied having done so during his testimony.

“Others may be willing to simply overlook multiple barefaced falsehoods and obstructive statements under oath by defendant [Runcie] the ... grand jury was not,” Mantei said.

The grand jury was investigating compliance with school safety laws, the alleged misuse of state funds designated for school safety measures, and whether officials are underreporting incidents of criminal activity in schools to the department of education.

The push for improvements on schools’ safety started after a former 19-year-old student, who is now 22 years old, used a Smith & Wesson M&P15 Sport II semi-automatic rifle to kill 17 and wound 17 on Feb. 14, 2018, at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

Ad

Ad