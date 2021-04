BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie was arrested Wednesday morning on a charge of perjury in an official proceeding.

Runcie, 59, was taken into custody by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail.

No other details were immediately released.

