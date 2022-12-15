Developing story: Carjacker crashes in stolen Tesla in Miami-Dade, police say

A driver in a stolen silver Tesla crashed on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A thief stole a Tesla from a driver at gunpoint and later crashed it on Thursday in Miami-Dade County, police said.

The armed carjacking of the silver Tesla was on Wednesday night near the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and 54 Street, according to the Miami Police Department.

The crash involving the Tesla and a pickup truck was shortly before 11 a.m., near the intersection of Northwest 27 Avenue and 60 Street in Brownsville, according to the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

This is a developing story: Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Wilson Louis contributed to this report.

