BSO ID’s suspect arrested in Cooper City coffee shop shooting

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Broward County deputies identified a 38-year-old man they arrested after accusing him of shooting a woman during an attempted robbery at a Cooper City coffee shop Sunday.

On Monday, officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said deputies took Jason J. Butler, of Miami Gardens, into custody.

The shooting happened just before 9:15 a.m. Sunday at the Clutch Coffee Bar, located at 9630 Stirling Rd.

Deputies said Butler “walked into the business with a weapon and demanded money,” then shot the victim and fled.

Medics took the woman to a local hospital for treatment.

Using surveillance video, deputies said they were able to identify Butler through surveillance video and speaking to witnesses and located him at a nearby home in Cooper City.

Butler faces charges of attempted murder and robbery with a firearm. Deputies took him to the Broward Main Jail.