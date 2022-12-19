73º

Police officers lock down school in Davie

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Police officers placed an elementary school on lock down on Monday in Davie. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers responded to Fox Trail Elementary School on Monday afternoon in Davie.

The public school at 1250 S. Nob Hill Rd., was on lockdown during an active investigation, according to the Davie Police Department.

“No school pickups.  Stay clear of the area,” the department tweeted.

Police officers were not allowing anyone to get inside an elementary school on Monday in Davie. (Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.)

This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.

