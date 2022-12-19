Police officers lock down school in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – Police officers responded to Fox Trail Elementary School on Monday afternoon in Davie.
The public school at 1250 S. Nob Hill Rd., was on lockdown during an active investigation, according to the Davie Police Department.
“No school pickups. Stay clear of the area,” the department tweeted.
This is a developing story. Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editor Luis Castro contributed to this report.
Fox Trail Elementary School in Davie is currently on lockdown. Davie Police are actively investigating an incident. No school pickups. Stay clear of the area. pic.twitter.com/BhguWVKpeN— Davie Police Dept. (@DaviePolice) December 19, 2022
