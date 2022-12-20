Detectives investigate how baby was injured in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A four-month-old baby was hospitalized on Monday after suffering an injury that detectives are investigating in Miami-Dade County.
Police officers found the baby injured in the parking lot of the Walmart Supercenter, at 3200 NW 79 St., in the Gladeview neighborhood.
Police officers detained a man in the parking lot. The mother was with the baby at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.
