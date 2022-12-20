76º

LIVE

Local News

Man hospitalized after Hialeah dispute escalates into stabbing

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: Seminola, Hialeah, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Hialeah stabbing scene (WPLG)

HIALEAH, Fla. – One man is in custody after a verbal argument escalated into a stabbing in Hialeah early Tuesday morning, according to police.

Sgt. Jose Torres, a Hialeah Police Department spokesperson, said officers were called to the 2400 block of West Sixth Court in the city’s Seminola neighborhood and arrived to find a man with a stab wound.

Medics took the victim to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center for treatment.

Police didn’t say where he was stabbed or indicate the severity of his injuries.

Torres said both men knew each other.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email