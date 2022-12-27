1 dead, 1 hurt in southwest Miami-Dade crash

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – One person is dead and another was taken to a nearby trauma center after a crash in the Country Walk area of southwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, according to police.

The crash happened at around 1:30 p.m. near the intersection of Southwest 137th Avenue and Country Walk Drive.

According to police, the crash involved two vehicles.

Sky 10 video shows that one of the cars involved was a silver Toyota Prius.

Police didn’t specify what led up to the crash or who was believed to be at fault.

They also haven’t released the names, ages or genders of anyone involved.