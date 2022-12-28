Boxing star Gervonta Davis jailed in Broward on domestic battery charge

PARKLAND, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested professional boxer Gervonta Davis Tuesday on a domestic violence charge.

Davis, 28, a native of Baltimore, was arrested in Parkland on a charge of domestic battery causing bodily harm, according to jail records.

No other details were immediately available, but Davis was scheduled to appear in bond court Wednesday morning.

In his boxing career, Davis has won multiple world championships in different weight classes.

He’s had a host of past legal issues, including a past domestic violence arrest in South Florida.

In Feb. 2020, Coral Gables police arrested Davis after he was seen on video at an event at the University of Miami’s Watsco Center grabbing his ex-girlfriend by her shirt, close to her throat, and pulling her away to a separate room.

Davis has also had prior arrests in Washington, D.C. as well as his home state of Maryland.

His latest arrest comes eleven days before a scheduled fight with Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C.