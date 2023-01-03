76º

Lauderdale Lakes shooting leaves 1 man injured

Ryan Mackey, Digital Journalist

Tags: Lauderdale Lakes, Broward County, Crime

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a shooting that left one man injured Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes.

According to BSO Public Information Officer Gerdy St. Louis, deputies responded to a shooting around 1 p.m. near the 3300 block of West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Upon arrival, deputies met with a man that had been shot and wounded.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue transported the victim to an area hospital for treatment.

According to investigators, a person was detained for questioning.

Detectives have not identified the victim or suspects involved in the shooting.

This is a developing story.

