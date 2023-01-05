78º

Man killed while working for FPL subcontractor was 32, police say

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

FPL contractor electrocuted in Miami-Dade, police say

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Miami-Dade Police Department identified the man who was working for a Florida Power & Light subcontractor in the Palmetto Estates neighborhood when he died of electrocution as Jorge Hernandez.

Detectives investigated Hernandez’s death Wednesday as an “industrial accident.” He had just turned 32 years old on Dec. 4, according to Detective Luis J. Sierra’s news release Thursday.

Hernandez had the “dangerous job” of “servicing local power lines,” according to Sierra, a spokesman for MDPD.

A witness said he called 911 after he saw him fall, shake and catch on fire. Firefighters had to extinguish the flames on the back of a bucket truck near the intersection of Southwest 107 Avenue and 162 Terrace.

Fire Rescue personnel took Hernandez to Jackson South Medical Center where staff pronounced him dead.

Initial report

