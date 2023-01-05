‘Please speak up’: Sister pleads for justice in murder of father of 5 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – One day after North Miami police released video of a suspect in his October murder, the sister of 32-year-old Joanel Casimir pleaded for the public to assist police in solving his killing.

Jennifer Casimir says her older brother was a father of five.

“It’s hard picking up the pieces,” she said.

According to police, the still-unidentified suspect shot and killed Joanel Casimir in the area of Northeast Fifth Avenue and 121st Street during the evening hours of Oct. 2.

“If anyone knows anything please speak up,” Jennifer Casimir said. “For my mom, so she could have the closure.”

Casimir said while Joanel had “troubles” as a younger man, he “tried to pick up the pieces, get a job, really fixed himself to better himself for his family.”

Now, his life is lost.

“Please speak up,” Casimir said. “Anything helps.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the North Miami Police Department at 305-891-8111 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.