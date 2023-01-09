Police: Prior to Miami Gardens mass shooting, French Montana’s organizers didn’t get film permit

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – New details are being revealed about the mass shooting that left 10 injured during rapper French Montana’s music video shoot in Miami Gardens Thursday night.

Police now say organizers did not have a permit or the proper security to film outside The Licking restaurant, which is owned by DJ Khaled.

About 80 people were there filming when gunfire rang out.

Four of the 10 victims were rushed to the hospital in critical condition; French Montana was not injured in the shooting.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Restaurant managers said they had no prior knowledge of the ill-fated music video shoot.

“We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last minute French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot,” The Licking management said in a statement to Local 10 News. “We have no idea what actually took place. The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested.”