Multiple people shot outside Miami Gardens restaurant

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Several people were hospitalized Tuesday night following a mass shooting in Miami Gardens.

A crowd of people were outside of a shopping plaza that is home to The Licking restaurant just before 8 p.m. Thursday when the sound of gunfire erupted.

Authorities have not confirmed the exact number of people who were hurt in the shooting, but sources have told Local 10 News at least 10 people were injured.

Ced Mogul was part of a video shoot that was filming in the area along Northwest 177th Street and 27th Avenue.

It involved popular rapper French Montana.

One scene was behind a KFC and the other was behind The Licking.

At some point, Mogul said, a participant was robbed of a Rolex and a cell phone, and things escalated from there.

Some victims were taken away by ambulance but others either drive themselves to the hospital, a nearby fire station or were taken by private vehicle to an area hospital, but not all victims ended up at the same place.

A row of businesses and restaurants in the area were shut down immediately following the shooting.